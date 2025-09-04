<p>Bengaluru: A 43-year-old two-wheeler rider died on Wednesday in an accident near Thimmanahalli bridge in Doddabasti, a residential neighbourhood in the KR Puram traffic police station limits.</p>.<p>The deceased, Manikantan, tried to enter the main road while overtaking a BMTC bus halted at a stop. At the same time, a speeding Tata Ace hit the two-wheeler, trapping the rider and pillion between the two vehicles.</p>.<p>The pillion rider suffered leg injuries and was shifted to a nearby private hospital. The rear of the bus and the front of the Tata Ace were damaged.</p>.Six killed in KSRTC bus accident at Kasaragod - Mangaluru border.<p><strong>Damage on social media </strong></p>.<p>In a statement, the BMTC urged the public not to brand it as "Killer BMTC".</p>.<p>"There is a false image that is being spread about the BMTC across the media. We have taken into account every accident where the BMTC was involved in recent times, and it proves how the image is a false one.</p>.<p>"In August, there were five fatal accidents involving the BMTC, in which BMTC drivers were not at fault in four of them," GT Prabhakar Reddy, Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), told DH.</p>