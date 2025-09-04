<p>Vijayapura: A youth was electrocuted while two others sustained severe burns when they came in contact with live wire during the Ganesha immersion procession in the city on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>While Shivaji alias Shubham Sakpal (21), a resident of Ramprasad Galli, died on spot, Lakhan Chavan and Prabhu Jagate suffered severe burns and were rushed to hospital.</p>.<p>The accident occurred when the trio were manually clearing the live wire pushing it with a stick during the immersion procession of Ganesha idol installed at Dobale Galli. Near Gandhi Chowk, the vehicle and the DJ system came in contact with the live wire.</p>.<p>The Gandhi Chowk police have registered a case.</p>