I can contest and win from anywhere: KN Rajanna

<p>Madhugiri: Senior Congress legislator K N Rajanna said on Wednesday that he will win from wherever he contests, even as an independent.</p>.<p>This statement gains significance, amid speculations of him leaving Congress and joining the BJP. Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, Rajanna had said that it was his last election. But now he has now dropped hints on contesting the next one.</p>.<p>Rajanna was sacked from the state Cabinet following the directions from party high command which took strong exceptions to his remarks on the party’s vote theft agitation.</p>.Rajanna's removal is party's internal matter: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>In a Janaspandana meet at Kodigehalli, Rajanna said that he would not join the BJP. “Why would I join the BJP?. I have the capacity to win from any party and any constituency. Why would I quit the Congress? The party has not done any wrong to me. My political future will be safe as long as Siddaramaiah remains in the CM post,” Rajanna clarified.</p>