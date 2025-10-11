<p>Bengaluru: A BMTC bus triggered a series of accidents near Gate No. 9 of Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday between 11.45 am and 11.50 am. </p><p>The bus was travelling between Kempegowda International Airport and Banashankari when the bus driver, Lokesh, 25, had a bout of seizures. He lost control of the vehicle, which led to the accident wherein the bus collided with nine other vehicles that were in front of it.</p>.Speeding BMTC bus kills 9-Year-old girl in Bengaluru.<p>In the accident, five cars, three autos, and one bike were hit by the bus. Two people sustained minor injuries, a person inside a car and the other an auto driver. </p><p>A case has been registered at the Cubbon Park traffic police station, and the bus has been seized. The driver is being questioned, a traffic police said. An officer, investigating the case, told DH that the accident did not trigger a traffic jam in the vicinity. "The vehicles were cleared out immediately," he added. </p>