Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Primary Health Centres shed ‘always sick’ tag, turn reliable for the neglected in Bengaluru

Though there is a shortage of vaccines related to dog bites, a reality check at about 10 PHCs and UPHCs by DH recently found that basic amenities in place at these centres.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 22:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 22:54 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsprimary health centre

Follow us on :

Follow Us