Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: BWSSB pushes phased plan to cut water loss

The project began in 2018 at a cost of Rs 600 crore and is now in its second phase, costing Rs 200 crore.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 21:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 21:38 IST
Bengaluru newsBWSSBwater

Follow us on :

Follow Us