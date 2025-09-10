<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Biodiversity Board on Wednesday declared the 8.61 acre of green zone at the railway colony near the Cantonment Railway Station here as a biodiversity heritage site after a public consultation drew overwhelming support for the proposal.</p><p>The land with 371 old trees of 50 species belongs to Indian Railways. It was leased to a private company for 60 years for a commercial project. Activists had said that this would lead to the felling of the trees and affect the local environment.</p><p>Following objections to the tree felling, the government had invited public opinion on the proposal to declare the area as a biodiversity heritage site. Activists had taken to social media to mobilise support and save the trees. In the end, nearly 15000 persons had supported the proposal while two opposed it.</p>.Khandre instructs officials to install wire mesh on safari vehicles after leopard attacks boy in Bannerghatta .<p>Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre made the announcement after chairing the meeting of the Board. He said the role of the green zone goes beyond removing carbon dioxide. "It is not only the environmental value of the green zone amid rapid urbanisation of Bengaluru, but is important culturally and aesthetically," the order signed by the minister said.</p><p>Khandre said the area is also historically important as Mahatma Gandhi had held a meeting here in 1920. "The people's opinion has prevailed. Considering the challenges posed by air pollution and climate change protecting the trees in the green zone is an important decision," he announced.</p>