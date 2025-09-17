<p>Bengaluru: A car, with four passengers, fell into a 12 ft ditch on the Gandhi Bazaar Main Road on Wednesday morning. </p><p>The driver and passengers sustained no major injuries, officials at the Basavanagudi police station confirmed to <em>DH</em>. </p><p>The incident took place around 11 am on Wednesday, near the Cosmos Cooperative Bank on the Gandhi Bazaar Main Road, when a parking attempt next to a construction site led to the accident. </p><p>"The construction site has a deep ditch, but no barricades were placed alerting motorists and pedestrians on the road about the danger ahead. Hence, four people travelling in a Maruti Esteem were hurt (minor injuries) due to the negligence of the GBA engineers and property owners," Guruprasad Rotti, secretary of the Heritage Basavanagudi Residential Welfare Forum told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>A police official present at the location said that a joint effort of the police force and the locals was undertaken to rescue the passengers and retrieve the cars. </p><p>"Luckily, the passengers escaped with only minor injuries. We used metal chains for the rescue operation, and the entire process didn't take long. As this was a self-accident, no case was registered," he said. </p>