Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Car falls into 12 ft ditch; passengers escape with minor injuries

The incident took place around 11 am on Wednesday, near the Cosmos Cooperative Bank on the Gandhi Bazaar Main Road, when a parking attempt next to a construction site led to the accident.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Photo</p></div>

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 16:21 IST
BengaluruBasavanagudiIndia News

Follow us on :

Follow Us