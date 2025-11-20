<p>Parts of the venue for the COP30 summit in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil</a>'s Belem were being evacuated on Thursday following reports of a fire.</p><p>At least 13 people were injured in a fire which broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.</p><p>"Thirteen individuals were treated on site for smoke inhalation. Their condition is being monitored, and appropriate medical support has been provided," the UN COP30 Organising Committee said in a statement.</p><p>Attendees were seen escaping the fire. Brazil's tourism minister assured the fire in the venue is under control and nobody is hurt, <em>Reuters</em> reported.</p><p>Tourism Minister Celso Sabino also said that 'the structure of COP30 in Belém is made of fire-resistant material.'</p>.<p>Security staff told <em>Reuters</em> the alert originated in the area of the venue where nations and organizations have their public-facing pavillions.</p><p>Police lined up as a barrier to prevent anyone from nearing the area, while a siren pealed in the background. Delegates, observers and journalists grabbed their bags and belongings and ran for the exits. </p><p>Footage showed smoke and flames inside the venue, a conference center on the site of a former airport.</p>.<p>In its third bulletin on the fire incident, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) appreciated the delegates for the swift evacuation from the venue.</p><p>"The fire has been contained with limited damage. Delegates are advised that the venue will not reopen before 8 pm. Further communication will follow shortly," it added.</p><p>Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered for the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC. </p><p>The summit is taking place at Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.</p><p>Union Minister for environment Bhupinder Yadav is in the city to attend the COP30 and he also addressed the session today.</p>.<p>Firefighters arrived to douse the fire and address the alert as visuals surface on online platforms. </p>.<p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>