<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police on Thursday said that it has arrested a former rowdy sheeter under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, 2000 (KCOCA). </p><p>The arrested is Yashaswini alias Yashaswini Gowda, 47, who was a former rowdy sheeter at the Basavanagudi Police Station. </p><p>"On 26.08.2025 at around 6.30 pm, rowdy elements of Bengaluru City kidnapped Manoj, a real estate businessman, near Modi Hospital Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station. A case was registered in the CCB unit under Cr. No. 62/2025 regarding this kidnapping.</p><p>"In connection with this case, the officers and staff of the CCB, Organized Crime Wing, West Division, succeeded in taking into custody a former rowdy-sheeter of the Basavanagudi Police Station named Yashaswini alias Yashaswini Gowda on 05-02-2026.</p><p>It has been learned that there are already 8-10 cases registered against the accused in various police stations of Bengaluru City," the CCB said in a statement. </p><p>Further probe is underway. </p>