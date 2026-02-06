Menu
Bengaluru Central City Corporation invites NGOs, RWAs for pre-budget meet tomorrow 

Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said the meeting will be held on Saturday at the conference hall on the 10th floor of the Public Utility Building.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 21:00 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 21:00 IST
