<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has invited NGOs, senior citizens’ forums, and Residents' Welfare Associations to take part in a pre-budget consultation meeting for the 2026–27 financial year.</p>.'We discussed budget': G Parameshwara holds meeting with Congress SC/ST leaders .<p>Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said the meeting will be held on Saturday at the conference hall on the 10th floor of the Public Utility Building, with the objective of gathering suggestions from citizens and civil society groups to help shape a people-friendly budget.</p>.<p>The civic body said preparations for the 2026–27 budget are already underway and that the consultation aims to incorporate public feedback to strengthen urban development and citizen-centric initiatives.</p>