Bengaluru chess player awarded Rs 10 lakh compensation by Karnataka High Court for wrongful sports quota denial

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Arvind, ruled that this misclassification violated the rules governing the sports quota.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 06:45 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 06:45 IST
BengaluruSports NewsBengaluru newsChessKarnataka High Court

