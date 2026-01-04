<p>Bengaluru: Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University (BCU) has constituted an internal inquiry committee to look into the alleged question paper leak reported during the recent exams.</p>.<p>On January 1, 2026, the question paper of the Advanced Accounting for the fifth semester BCom course was allegedly circulated on various social media platforms.</p>.BCU students demand PGCET reschedule to avoid exam overlap.<p>The university authorities denied this allegation and the examination was held as per the schedule. However, KPCC general secretary A P Basavaraju had filed a complaint before the city police commissioner seeking a detailed inquiry into the issue. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the university has constituted a committee, headed by Krishnaram H, a senior Syndicate member and instructed him to submit a report soon.</p>.<p>"The authenticity of the message has to be verified. We will initiate action based on the committee report," a university official said.</p>