Bengaluru City University forms panel to look into question paper leak case

On January 1, 2026, the question paper of the Advanced Accounting for the fifth semester BCom course was allegedly circulated on various social media platforms.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 20:48 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 20:48 IST
