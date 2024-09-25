Bengaluru civic body trims allocation for solid waste management by Rs 115 cr

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) has reportedly finalised an action plan of Rs 1,085 crore for the "effective" handing of solid waste activities in the city.
The funds will be provided by the BBMP as the BSWML does not have its own avenues to raise resources.
While the BBMP's budget had earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for 2024-25, the final allocation has been reduced by Rs 115 crore, DH has learnt.
Of the total funds, the BSWML has earmarked Rs 463 crore for the door-to-door collection and transport of solid waste, while the remaining funds will be spent on other activities such as maintenance of seven waste-processing plants, new and existing landfill sites, and leachate treatment plants, among others.
A senior BSWML engineer said the action plan had been approved at the BSWML-level and would only be finalised after getting consent from the government.
"We will share the details once the approval comes," Basavaraj Kabade, Chief General Manager (Technical) at BSWML, told DH.
Another official said the reduction in grant would impact payments to garbage contractors unless the BBMP releases what was deducted by end of this fiscal year.
Published 25 September 2024, 02:47 IST