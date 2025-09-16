<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Monday he would file a $15-billion lawsuit for defamation and libel against the New York Times, days after the newspaper released articles on his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.</p><p>The statement comes after Trump threatened last week to sue the New York Times for its reporting related to a sexually suggestive note and drawing given to Epstein.</p><p>"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.</p>.'India coming to the table': Donald Trump aide Peter Navarro ahead of trade talks.<p>The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.</p>.<p>Trump accused the paper of lying about him, his family and businesses, as well as Republican-led movements and ideologies such as the America First Movement, and Make America Great Again, or MAGA.</p><p>The suit would be filed in Florida, he added, but gave no further details. </p>