'Most degenerate newspaper': Trump to sue New York Times for $15 billion over reports linking him to Epstein

The statement comes after Trump threatened last week to sue the New York Times for its reporting related to a sexually suggestive note and drawing given to Epstein.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 05:50 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 05:50 IST
