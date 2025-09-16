<p>Dubai: Israel has launched a "significant" operation in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday during testimony in court.</p><p>The Israeli prime minister's office reiterated in an X post that Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha was a "wholly independent" Israeli operation.</p>.Marco Rubio, in Israel, says a diplomatic solution to Gaza war may not be possible.<p>Axios reported earlier that Prime Minister Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump that Israel planned to attack Hamas leaders in Qatar before last week's strike occurred. </p><p>The September 9 strike targeting leaders of the Palestinian militant group in Doha was a significant escalation of Israeli military action in a region shaken by conflict since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks that ignited the Gaza war.</p>