Bengaluru cop booked for dowry harassment

<p>Bengaluru: A police inspector attached to the Sadashivanagar police station has been booked for dowry harassment and subjecting his wife to cruelty.</p>.<p>The FIR was registered by the North Women Police Station on December 16 against Girish BP under BNS sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, following a complaint by his wife.</p>.<p>The complainant has alleged that she married Girish in 2010 and had two children. However, since 2017, Girish has been subjecting the victim and her children to mental and physical harassment and has been demanding dowry, the FIR noted.</p>.<p>She also alleged that in August this year, he attacked their daughter with a cricket bat and that she transferred Rs 8 lakh from her father's bank account and gave Girish a cheque for Rs 10 lakh. Further investigation is underway.</p>