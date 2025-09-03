Bengaluru cops arrest trio for temple thefts, recover 22 idols

<p>Bengaluru: The Kadugodi police have arrested three men from West Bengal for temple thefts and burglary, recovering 22 idols and an autorickshaw worth Rs 6.5 lakh.</p>.<p>The accused were identified as Mohammad Rabbi, 22, Mohammad Yusuf, 20, and Mohammad Babu, 20. The police said that Rabbi and Yusuf are habitual offenders.</p>.<p>The probe began after a complaint by the priest of Muneshwara Swamy Temple in Khajisonnenahalli, who reported idols, temple bells, and cash from the donation box stolen on July 30. A case was registered under BNS Section 303 (theft).</p>.Karnataka: Man sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for theft in temple.<p>On August 27, the police intercepted a man carrying tools such as cutting pliers, an axle blade, and an iron rod. He confessed to the temple theft and named his two accomplices, who were later detained in Segehalli.</p>.<p>The trio admitted to thefts in Khajisonnenahalli and Hosakote, and to stealing an autorickshaw in Avalahalli.</p>.<p>The suspects revealed that they sold the idols to a scrap dealer and abandoned the vehicle in a vacant plot. They were remanded to judicial custody.</p>