<p>Bengaluru: The Hulimavu police on October 9 registered a fresh FIR on charges of murder two months after the death of a 32-year-old man, who was initially presumed to have died in a road accident.</p><p>Police sources confirmed to DH that the case was transferred to the Hulimavu police from their traffic counterparts following suspicions raised in a statement by deceased Arun Raj's father. </p><p>According to the police, on August 6, Raj's body was found on the road next to his two-wheeler by a passerby. All four indicators and the footboard of the bike were damaged, along with the helmet worn by the deceased. </p><p>Hulimavu traffic police registered an accident case and sent the body for autopsy. "Death was due to skull fracture and intracranial haemorrhage as a result of injury sustained," a police officer said, quoting the autopsy report dated August 11. </p><p>Raj's father, however, wasn't convinced. In his statement to the police a few days later, he said that he suspects his son was murdered. Based on this, the traffic police transferred the case. The Hulimavu police registered a fresh FIR under Section 103 of the BNS (murder) after receiving a response to the queries they had raised with their traffic counterparts. </p><p>Police sources told DH that so far, there was no prima facie evidence indicating that Raj was murdered, but a probe was underway.</p>