Bengaluru crime: Six, including four rowdies, arrested for abducting realtor and extorting Rs 2.9 lakh from him

<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police has arrested six people, including four rowdies, for allegedly abducting a realtor and extorting Rs 2.9 lakh from him, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The arrested are Rajesh Kumar alias Appi and JD Mara Appi, 32; Srinivas alias Bombay Seena, 43; Naveen, 35; Lokesh alias Loki, 34; Somaiah, 31; and Yukesh, 28.</p>.<p>Except for Naveen and Yukesh, the others are rowdy-sheeters in different Bengaluru police stations.</p>.<p>The police said the victim Manoj Kumar had lent Rs 1.2 lakh through Rajesh to film director Nanda Kishore. When Manoj demanded the money be returned after a year, Rajesh decided to kidnap him and seek ransom.</p>.<p>"Manoj asked for the loan amount. But Rajesh learnt that Manoj had earned a lot of money in the real estate business recently. So, Rajesh planned to kidnap Manoj and demand ransom," an officer said.</p>.<p>Officials said Rajesh roped in the others and called Manoj to Modi Hospital Road on August 26 on the pretext of returning the money and abducted him.</p>.<p>He was taken in a car, driven around Nelamangala, Dobbaspet and other places, kept hostage in a lodge, threatened and made to transfer Rs 2.96 lakh. He was released the next day after the suspects demanded another Rs 10 lakh.</p>.<p>After contacting his family, Manoj approached the police and filed a case. The CCB police have booked the case on charges of kidnapping and extortion.</p>