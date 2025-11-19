<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Tuesday assured that those responsible for the digital arrest scam, in which a 57-year-old woman from Bengaluru was defrauded of Rs 31.83 crore, would be brought to justice.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated that this is the largest sum lost by a single individual in the state due to this scam.</p>.Bengaluru woman techie loses Rs 32 crore in Karnataka’s costliest digital-arrest scam .<p>“The money was transferred in 187 transactions over an extended period. Her delay in reporting the crime reflects the immense impact it had on her. We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure the suspects are caught,” he affirmed.</p>.<p>The case, reported by DH on Monday, involves a senior IT professional from Indiranagar who lost a substantial amount after falling victim to the digital arrest scam over approximately six months.</p>