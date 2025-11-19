<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Ltd (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bial">BIAL</a>) and EnAble India co-hosted the Open Sky, Open Mind (OSOM) Summit and Awards 2025 on Tuesday at the Kempegowda International Airport, positioning the city as a leader in accessibility innovation.</p>.<p>The global platform was dedicated to showcasing breakthroughs in inclusive mobility.</p>.<p>The conference brought together airport leaders, global innovators and change-makers with disabilities to co-create real world solutions.</p>.800 voices, one movement: India Inclusion Summit celebrates courage and community.<p>Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, BIAL, said, “At BIAL, we believe airports are inclusive melting pots that truly reflect the diversity of the world they connect. We aim to build innovations that not only elevate the experience at BLR Airport, but also set new benchmarks for accessibility across airports worldwide.”</p>.<p>Dipesh Sutariya, Chairman of EnAble India, highlighted the economic dimension of the mission, calling the initiative a blueprint for the ‘Purple Economy’. “Inclusion means business. Persons with disabilities are contributors, creators, consumers and essential participants in India’s economic growth,” Sutariya affirmed.</p>.<p>OSOM 2025 featured an exhibition of grassroots accessibility innovations, a startup matchmaking forum and a high-impact fashion showcase led by models with disabilities from the BLR Airport community. The award ceremony honoured innovators transforming accessibility across India.</p>