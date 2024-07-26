Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru customs officials intercept smugglers, seize 2.57 kg gold

Officials said two passengers arriving from Dubai were stopped at immigration at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 23:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Customs officials have intercepted a gold smuggling attempt, authorities reported on Thursday. Officers from the Air Intelligence Unit seized 2.57 kg of gold, estimated to be worth Rs 1.68 crore.

Officials said two passengers arriving from Dubai were stopped at immigration at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The suspects had attempted to smuggle the gold in a semi-solid paste form concealed within their clothing. Appropriate action has been initiated, officials confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 July 2024, 23:19 IST
BengaluruCustoms officials

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT