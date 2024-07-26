Bengaluru customs officials intercept smugglers, seize 2.57 kg gold

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Customs officials have intercepted a gold smuggling attempt, authorities reported on Thursday. Officers from the Air Intelligence Unit seized 2.57 kg of gold, estimated to be worth Rs 1.68 crore.
Officials said two passengers arriving from Dubai were stopped at immigration at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
The suspects had attempted to smuggle the gold in a semi-solid paste form concealed within their clothing. Appropriate action has been initiated, officials confirmed.
Published 25 July 2024, 23:19 IST