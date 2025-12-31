Bengaluru demolition drive: Kogilu residents must wait 2 months for flats

<p>Bengaluru: While the state government has promised displaced families from the Kogilu eviction site that they will be allotted a flat at the multi-storied apartment in Baiyappanahalli in Byatarayanapura, the work at the six-block apartment complex is yet to be completed.</p>.<p>When this reporter visited the apartment building on Tuesday, workers at the site told DH that they would need at least two months to complete the work. </p>.<p>“Some finishing work is still pending. Installation of elevators, operationalising the sewage treatment plant (STP) and other minor works are still pending. We will be able to complete the work in another two months,” one of the supervisors said.</p>.Bengaluru startup Digantara raises $50 million; gears up to launch 15 space-based surveillance satellites.<p>However, senior officials from the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd maintained that they intend to allot flats in the E and F Blocks of the complex and the work there can be expedited.</p>.<p>“A majority of the work in E Block has been completed and in the F Block there is some work like installation of lifts pending. If the government goes ahead with the allotment and if the families have to move in, we can expedite and complete the work in a week,” a senior official said.</p>.<p>While there are no problems with the apartment complex, the approach road is dotted with sand and cement factories, making it difficult to commute.</p>.<p>Fine dust particles fill the air for at least two kilometres owing to the factories and transportation of sand and cement.</p>.<p>The proximity to the Mittaganahalli landfill is yet another concern. That apart, the nearest bus stop is at least five km away, making commute difficult.</p>.<p>The apartment complex has six blocks with a total of 1,187 one BHK flats with each flat having a carpet area of 585 sq ft.</p>.<p>Of these, 579 flats have already been booked. </p>.<p>Speaking to DH, those evicted from the site say that it would be impossible to wait another two months since they have no alternative accommodation.</p>.<p>“We are living at our relative’s house and they are also finding it difficult to accommodate us. There is hardly any space to sleep. Hence, we request the government to accommodate us at their facility at the earliest,” said Jabeena, a evicted resident of Kogilu who has been living there since 2001. </p>.<p>Many others also pointed out that their children were studying in the nearby schools and hence they had to live close by and cannot move to relative’s houses far away.</p>.<p><strong>'Can't raise money'</strong> </p><p>Though the government has said that those evicted would have to pay only around Rs 2.5 lakh for the flats the families said paying so much even with a loan was impossible. </p>.<p><strong>Questions over relief to displaced</strong></p><p>Human rights activists backed the state government’s decision to provide alternative housing to displaced families stating that the government should ensure similar facilities to all homeless. This comes at a time when questions are being raised over allotting sites to affected families.</p>