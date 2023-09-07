Bengaluru dengue cases jump to over 2,370 in a month

In August, 2,374 dengue cases were reported in the BBMP limits, prompting the civic body to intensify awareness and vaccination measures to control the further spread of the deadly disease.
This is the highest number of cases reported in a month in the last two years, data shows.
As per the figures shared by the civic body, the BBMP's South Zone topped the list with 416 dengue cases, followed by West (274) and East (272). Smaller zones like RR Nagar and Yelahanka also reported around 160 cases, all in the month of August.
The situation continues to be the same as the first three days of September witnessed as many as 181 dengue cases.
As compared to August, the month of July saw a fewer number of cases (1,649) and June was better (689).
The BBMP said that it has started increasing awareness programmes in densely populated areas, including schools, while mosquito control measures are being taken up intensively.
Teams have been formed to conduct the survey of dengue cases with the help of primary healthcare officers, Asha workers and BBMP doctors.