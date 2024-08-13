Bengaluru deserves better, says Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya urged the government to hold elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by providing an opportunity to elect the mayor directly. “Global cities like London, New York and Paris have such strong powerful mayors looking solely into the city's needs,” he said in a post on X.
“The water logging and flooding in Bengaluru, after a few hours of rain in the early morning, once again exposes the absence of municipal leadership in the city. Brand Bengaluru stands for technology innovation, unmatched talent pool and rich local culture. Sadly, only the traffic, water logging, potholes and garbage management issues seem to be marking our brand,” he said.
He said the government has not taken any steps to form the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA). “Unless we take up town planning & rework on our layouts, Brand Bengaluru will remain a dream."
Published 13 August 2024, 02:07 IST