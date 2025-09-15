<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against two partners of a Bengaluru-based development firm, Shri Ganesh Developers, for allegedly defrauding the Telecom and Government Employees’ Welfare Housing Co-Operative Society of Rs 62 crore. </p><p>The FIR was filed following an investigation ordered by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), who heads the CCB. According to Chunchaiah, the president of the co-op, an MoU was signed with Shri Ganesh Developers on January 23, 2015, to buy and develop a parcel of land for society members.</p> .Hebbal land for pvt builders: BJP smells ‘land scam’.<p>Over a period, society members paid a total of Rs 62 crore to the developers via RTGS transactions through three separate MoUs. However, the partners of the firm — Y M Ramagopal and K Narayanaswamy — allegedly misappropriated the funds and failed to develop the plot as per the agreement. Another partner, Nagesh Shetty, passed away after the initial MoU was signed. </p> .Institutional investments in real estate decline 42% in Q2.<p>The fraud came to light when the developers reportedly showed no intention of fulfilling their contractual obligations, prompting the society to lodge an official complaint. A preliminary inquiry was conducted, and the report was submitted to senior officials. Based on the findings, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) ordered a formal investigation. The CCB has registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>