Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

White-collar radicalisation: Red Fort blast, Faridabad explosive haul expose new face of terror in India

The suspected involvement of three Kashmiri doctors in the conspiracy has stunned investigators and exposed a disturbing transformation in the country’s terror ecosystem.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 07:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 07:20 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortFaridabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us