Bengaluru: Digital khata dream nears as property records scanned

Bengaluru: Bengalureans' hopes of obtaining khata certificates online got one step closer as the BBMP has finished scanning about 10 lakh pages of property records.
While hand-written property records were scanned for the purpose of protecting them from tampering, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is separately and manually feeding property-related details on the e-aasthi portal by creating an exclusive page.
A private firm is assisting the BBMP in completing this digitisation exercise.
Munish Moudgil, special commissioner of BBMP’s revenue department, said the exercise would be completed by June-end.
“We have achieved 100% progress in scanning all our property records. About 5,500 registers running into 10 lakh pages have been scanned. The digitisation work also involves feeding property-related details into the digital system. So far, about 2.5 lakh pages have been covered,” Moudgil told DH.
Before rolling out digitally signed khata certificates, the BBMP plans to publish draft e-khatas on its website seeking objections. This is being done to allow corrections in case the BBMP staff mischievously enter incorrect property information in the system.
“We are working on an objection module that will be published along with the draft khata certificates,” Moudgil added.
Some technology professionals had felt the need to make the draft records public as it could help owners raise objections.
Officials said they adopted blockchain technology to detect tampering by ensuring the recording of multiple copies in the system.
“Citizens were at the mercy of BBMP officers for getting khata certificates. There was difficulty in identifying the property register, especially those belonging to old properties. Secondly, it required BBMP officers to type or write. With digitisation, we want to allow a citizen to download khata certificates from anywhere and any time,” a BBMP official said.
(Published 12 April 2024, 20:36 IST)