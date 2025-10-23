<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Thursday said investigators had collected pieces of evidence to file a strong chargesheet in the case where a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-doctor-held-for-murdering-wife-using-anaesthetic-drug-3765222">city-based surgeon has been accused of murdering his dermatologist wife</a> with an anaesthetic drug. </p><p>“The forensic evidence has given clarity on how the crime was committed and what would have been the probable motive. The police are building the chargesheet as required,” Singh said. </p><p>On October 14, the Marathahalli police arrested Mahendra Reddy G S, 31, a surgeon, from Manipal. He was booked for murdering his wife, Kruthika M Reddy (29), by administering propofol in multiple doses between April 21 and 24.</p>.He wanted to watch his wife’s autopsy, alleges family of murdered doctor.<p>Kruthika died on April 24. The police arrested Mahendra nearly six months later, after a forensic report confirmed the presence of propofol in several of her organs.</p><p>DH previously reported that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-surgeon-confesses-to-killing-wife-with-anaesthetic-police-sources-3771546">Mahendra confessed before the police </a>that he procured the controlled anaesthetic substance propofol and injected it into his wife through the intravenous (IV) method, leading to her death.</p>