<p>Srinagar: A team of doctors from Bengaluru on Monday set off on a nationwide cycle rally from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise awareness about oral health.</p><p>The rally was flagged off from iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk.</p><p>"The rally aims to promote preventive dental care, oral hygiene practices and early detection of oral diseases and oral cancer among the general public," the organisers of the rally said.</p><p>Covering over 3,600 kilometres across various states, the rally will culminate in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, after nearly 45 days.</p><p>The cycling team comprises dentists and oral health professionals who will conduct oral health camps, awareness sessions and free dental check-ups in various cities and towns along the route.</p>.After rotten meat scandal, police step up drive to protect Srinagar’s culinary reputation.<p>Special focus will be given to rural communities and schools, where access to dental care is often limited.</p><p>Brinda Godhi, senior dentist from Bengaluru, said oral health is often neglected in the broader spectrum of public health.</p><p>"Through this rally, we aim to educate people on simple yet crucial practices like brushing twice daily, avoiding tobacco and regular dental check-ups. By cycling across the country, we also want to symbolise endurance, commitment and the importance of sustained efforts for public health," she added.</p><p>The organisers said the team will also document the journey on social media to engage a wider audience and inspire action nationwide.</p>