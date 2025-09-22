Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru doctors pedal 36,000 kms, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise oral health awareness

Over 45 days, dentists will hold free check-ups and awareness sessions, focusing on rural communities and schools with limited access to dental care.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 12:39 IST
Bengaluru newscyclingAwarenessdentist

Follow us on :

Follow Us