Bengaluru drugs racket: 3 inspectors suspended for 'dereliction of duty'

The suspended inspectors are V Shabarish of Bagaluru station, Chetan Kumar M L of Kothanur station and Ramakrishna Reddy of Avalahalli station.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 21:23 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 21:23 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeDrugs

