<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have cracked down on narcotics trafficking in the city, arresting a Nigerian national and seizing 2.5 kg of MDMA worth Rs 5.15 crore along with 300 ecstasy pills.</p><p>The contraband was recovered from a rented house in Munekolalu near Marathahalli.</p><p>The arrested accused has been identified as Ernest Onyekachi Ugah, 45, a native of Nigeria.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off, CCB officers raided his rented accommodation and seized the contraband.</p><p>Investigations revealed that Ugah had earlier been arrested by the Kadugodi and Hennur police in similar drug cases. After being released from jail, he allegedly resumed peddling activities.</p><p>Keeping a close watch on his movements, the CCB Anti-Narcotics Wing successfully secured his arrest. Police are now probing his network, sources of supply, and possible links to other accused as part of further investigation under the NDPS Act.</p>