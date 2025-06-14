Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: E-scooters turn Lalbagh visit into an easy, breezy exploration  

The initiative by startup Voltron Dynamics, under its brand 'Fetch Mobility', was launched on June 5 to mark World Environment Day.
Ashwin BM
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 21:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
The electric scooters being charged at the Horticulture Department Lalbagh.

The electric scooters being charged at the Horticulture Department Lalbagh.

Credit:DH PHOTO/ASHWIN BM 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 21:53 IST
India NewsBengaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us