Bengaluru: E-scooters turn Lalbagh visit into an easy, breezy exploration  

<p>Bengaluru: Lalbagh is running a trial of electric scooters to help visitors, especially youngsters, explore the sprawling garden with ease.</p>.<p>The initiative by startup Voltron Dynamics, under its brand 'Fetch Mobility', was launched on June 5 to mark World Environment Day.</p>.<p>"This is attracting people from all walks of life," said Balakrishna, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, Lalbagh. "Walking the garden would take a whole day, but with these eco-friendly electric cycles, visitors can explore it in a jiffy."</p>.Now, explore Lalbagh on electric scooters.<p>Eight electric scooters are currently available for paid rides as part of the month-long trial. Fetch Mobility is yet to finalise the number of vehicles for regular deployment and the revenue-sharing model with the Horticulture Department.</p>.<p>For now, a 20-minute ride is priced at Rs 50. The scooters offer a 25-km range on a single charge and three riding modes — Eco, Drive, and Sports, with a top speed of 25 kmph.</p>.<p>Nisha C, a visitor, called it "an all-round nice experience that saves time walking".</p>.<p>John Smith, a student, described it as "a fun ride, worth the money". </p>.<p>A Fetch Mobility representative said that the service has received "great encouragement" so far, and 15 to 20 more scooters are expected within two weeks. Once the trial ends, operations will shift to the main gate.</p>