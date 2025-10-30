Bengaluru engineering student murdered by friend over gold chain theft

<p>Bengaluru: An engineering student was murdered allegedly by his friend following a row over a gold chain theft in Konanakunte.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Rahul G D, a resident of Chunchaghatta and a student of a private engineering college in Hulimavu.</p><p>According to the police, the accused Preetham (19), who works as an office boy in a private company, was arrested soon after the incident came to light. </p><p>A senior police officer said that preliminary investigations revealed that Preetham had allegedly stolen his mother’s gold chain a few days ago to buy a new bike.</p><p>On October 25, Rahul reportedly informed Preetham’s mother about the theft, leading to a heated argument between them. In a fit of rage Preetham allegedly attacked Rahul with a knife and fled the scene.</p><p>Rahul, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed during treatment late in the night.</p><p>Based on a complaint, Konanakunte police have registered a case of murder and remanded the accused to judicial custody.</p><p>Speaking to DH, the victim’s elder sister Apoorva said, “Our family had never heard about Preetham or how he became friends with my brother. We were also unaware of the gold chain theft, as Rahul had not shared anything about it with us.”</p>