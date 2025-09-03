<p class="bodytext">Thousand River Blues, a performance based on songs of resistance, will be staged on Sunday. It is being organised by Halgi Culture.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The event will feature songs by literary personalities Siddalingaiah, Kotiganahalli Ramaiah, K B Siddaiah, Madduri Nagesh Babu, Dayanand, and Rajappa Dalavai. Dalit student activist Rohith Vemula’s letter will also be read as part of the performance, which has been designed by Bharath Dingri.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dingri, who has been drawn to music aesthetics since childhood, wanted to showcase the songs and rhythms of Dalit culture. “Dalit culture and its aesthetics and celebration can be experienced through our music and the sounds of our instruments. The songs are very powerful. We are bringing rap, songs and poetry together in the form of a band on stage,” he shares.</p>.Spirit of raga music is equality; I will keep pushing to achieving this: T M Krishna.<p class="bodytext">Halgi Culture is an art collective that champions the tamate, a percussion instrument. They conduct tamate workshops throughout the year.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">On September 7, 6.30 pm, at Jangama Collective, R R Nagar. Tickets online. </span></p>