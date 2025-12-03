Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Indore

Dr Aditya Somani, the medical administrator at Shri Indore Cloth Market Hospital, told PTI that all four babies were delivered by cesarean section.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 14:32 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshTrendingnew born

Follow us on :

Follow Us