<p>Indore: A 29-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets, three girls and a boy, at a charitable hospital in Indore on Wednesday, a hospital official said.</p>.<p>Dr Aditya Somani, the medical administrator at Shri Indore Cloth Market Hospital, told <em>PTI</em> that all four babies were delivered by cesarean section.</p>.<p>“For the safety of the mother and her four babies, we decided to perform a cesarean section. This challenging operation lasted for an hour,” he said.</p>.Stray dogs stand guard through night as abandoned newborn survives West Bengal's Nabadwip chill.<p>Somani said the newborns weighed between 800 grams and 1.5 kilograms.</p>.<p>“This is the first time a woman has given birth to quadruplets at our hospital. Both the mother and babies are fine,” he said.</p>.<p>Quadruplets are rare, occurring naturally in about one in 7 lakh births. </p>