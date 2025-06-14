Bengaluru: Four arrested for rowdy’s murder 

<p>Bengaluru: The city police have arrested four men for the murder of rowdy-sheeter Puneeth alias Nepali in Kadugodi on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>The accused are Srikanth, 28, Mahesh, 30, Rajesh, 34, and Sumanth, 35, all residents of eastern Bengaluru. Srikanth, a known rowdy-sheeter, faces six criminal cases.</p>.<p>The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Government College Road, Vijayalakshmi Colony. Mahesh allegedly struck Puneeth with a machete, followed by the others. Puneeth’s friend was injured, but is recovering.</p>.Delhi-based Nigerian woman, carrying Rs 10-cr synthetic drugs, arrested in Bengaluru.<p>The police said that the suspects and Puneeth were acquaintances in criminal circles. Last month, Puneeth borrowed Rs 40,000 through Srikanth by mortgaging his bike.</p>.<p>"Srikanth arranged the deal. But when he asked for repayment, Puneeth hurled abuses," an officer said.</p>.<p>Srikanth then informed Mahesh, who called Puneeth to Vijayalakshmi Colony. Another argument broke out, ending with the machete attack.</p>.<p>The Kadugodi police have booked all four suspects for murder.</p>