Bengaluru: Four arrested for rowdy’s murder 

The accused are Srikanth, 28, Mahesh, 30, Rajesh, 34, and Sumanth, 35, all residents of eastern Bengaluru. Srikanth, a known rowdy-sheeter, faces six criminal cases.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 22:50 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 22:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimemurder

