Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Function hall owner, minor girl's parents, 'groom' and his parents booked for child marriage

Officials got wind of the matter through Childline, a national helpline run by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 16:48 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimechild marriage

Follow us on :

Follow Us