<p>Bengaluru: The much-publicised Gandhi Bazaar footpath clearance by the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) is already being dismissed as an eyewash.</p>.<p>The operation drew widespread attention from residents, traders, and urban planners alike, many of whom voiced frustration over the lack of meaningful enforcement.</p>.<p>Some local residents said previous clearance drives had also failed to bring lasting change, with footpaths quickly returning to their cluttered state.</p>.Bengaluru: Corporation clears encroachments from Gandhi Bazaar footpaths.<p>Traders argued that they have little support from authorities in finding legal spaces, while pedestrians described daily struggles to navigate the footpath maze.</p>.<p>The drive began after BCCC Commissioner Rajendra Cholan ordered the removal of unauthorised vending. Led by Chickpet Executive Engineer Pradeep, the team used two JCBs, seven tractors, and 40 staff to clear tarpaulin shelters and five shops.</p>.<p>Cholan said the operation followed repeated warnings to vendors to stay within allotted areas. "About 120 stalls were told to use their allotted space. Despite repeated requests, encroachments remained." </p>.<p>But ground checks show encroachment and footpath misuse returned almost immediately, undermining the corporation's claims of restoring pedestrian rights.</p>.<p><strong>Shelter shortage</strong></p>.<p>The BCCC aimed to force vendors into designated areas, but District Vendor Association president Gautham said clearing tarpaulin shelters did not address the need for lasting roof protection.</p>.<p>Many vendors, needing shelter, moved back onto the footpaths within hours of the BCCC team leaving.</p>.<p>"We face problems during rains due to lack of shelters. The road should be widened to 80 feet to accommodate us," said Ravi KC, a fruit seller.</p>.<p><strong>The two-wheeler takeover</strong></p>.<p>The unchecked return of two-wheelers shows the drive was a temporary fix.</p>.<p>Vendors and locals argue the lack of parking forces motorists onto footpaths, an issue the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) failed to address.</p>.<p>Even where vendors have been pushed back, parked scooters and motorcycles block footpaths, forcing pedestrians to walk on the busy road.</p>.<p>Vendors say the drive targeted them, but ignored the high volume of vehicle parking that blocks pedestrian movement.</p>.<p>The BCCC has warned repeat encroachers, but with vendor space, shelter, and parking unresolved, the operation appears a gimmick over real urban planning.</p>