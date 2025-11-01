<p>Bengaluru: Nearly 350 garment workers, predominantly women, gathered at the Kondajji Basappa auditorium in Bengaluru on Saturday to submit a memorandum to industry stakeholders and civil society leaders, demanding immediate provisions for free nutritious lunches and significant improvement to workplace conditions across Bengaluru's factories</p><p>The gathering, under the banner of 'Garments Karmikara Mahasangama', was organised by the Munnade Social Organisation in collaboration with Cividep India. The workers highlighted severe health and nutritional gaps within their workforce. </p><p>The urgent call for action was grounded in findings from a recent Cividep India study on 'Dietary Diversity and Possible Nutrition Status'. The research indicated that most workers had only a moderate diet quality, with limited consumption of green leafy vegetables, fruits, and protein-rich foods, leading to likely micronutrient deficiencies such as iron and folate gaps. Long working hours and low wages were cited as major contributing factors to this nutritional deficit.</p>.Bengaluru: Private company employee kills co-worker over switching off lights.<p>During the event, workers from various city factories collectively voiced their socio-economic and health concerns, pressing for concrete steps to enhance safety and dignity at the workplace. The memorandum called for not only the provision of free, healthy meals but also the urgent upgrading of canteen facilities and ensuring access to safe drinking water.</p><p>The event saw participation from prominent individuals who extended their support, including PGR Sindhia, Chief Commissioner of Bharath Scouts and Guides, film actress Umashree and Independent Counsellor Tara. Yashodha PH, Executive Director of the Munnade Social Organisation, was also present.</p>