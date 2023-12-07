Bengaluru has lost 500 hectares of green cover: Forest Minister

Belagavi: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday told the Assembly that Bengaluru has lost over 1,200 acres of green cover, which he said was a major factor drawing wild animals towards human settlements in the state capital.
Khandre said this while replying to a question by Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy on the recent case of a leopard that was killed by forest officials in the city.
The minister said the Bengaluru Urban district has 8,900 hectares (21,992 acres) of forest land. “There are 2,871 acres of forest land under encroachment and 1,051 cases have been registered. We have recovered 403 acres. There are 673 cases under Section 64A (of the Karnataka Forest Act), of which the High Court has stayed 18,” Khandre explained.
“In Bengaluru, 500 hectares (1,235.53 acres) of green cover has been reduced,” Khandre said. “I appeal to MLAs that if everyone cooperates in fighting against encroachments, then animals coming out of their forest habitats causing a conflict with humans can be reduced,” he said.
According to Khandre, animal habitats are becoming urbanised. Construction of peripheral roads has disrupted the corridors of wild animals, he added.
Khandre also blamed the city’s solid waste. “In Bengaluru, solid waste comprising bones and other such things become food that leopards come out in search of,” he said.
Reddy charged that forest officials were ill-equipped to tackle the leopard that was on the prowl in his constituency on November 1.
Khandre expressed regret over the leopard’s killing. “The leopard attacked four people. Sometimes, even after being darted, the tranquiliser doesn’t get released into the animal,” he said, adding that a leopard task force comprising 59 staff has been formed for Bengaluru. He also said he had discussed with officials procuring all necessary equipment.
Bangalore South BJP MLA M Krishnappa said waste from mutton and chicken shops being thrown around the Bannerghatta forest must be avoided. Tumkur Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda sought action against mining activities disrupting animal habitats.
Sakleshpur BJP MLA Cement Manju said a cheetah was on the prowl in his constituency. “It has killed 6-8 cattle in a week’s span and children aren’t going to school out of fear,” he said. “If permitted under the law, the cheetah must be killed.”