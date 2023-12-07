Bengaluru has lost 500 hectares of green cover: Forest Minister

Belagavi: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday told the Assembly that Bengaluru has lost over 1,200 acres of green cover, which he said was a major factor drawing wild animals towards human settlements in the state capital.

Khandre said this while replying to a question by Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy on the recent case of a leopard that was killed by forest officials in the city.

The minister said the Bengaluru Urban district has 8,900 hectares (21,992 acres) of forest land. “There are 2,871 acres of forest land under encroachment and 1,051 cases have been registered. We have recovered 403 acres. There are 673 cases under Section 64A (of the Karnataka Forest Act), of which the High Court has stayed 18,” Khandre explained.

“In Bengaluru, 500 hectares (1,235.53 acres) of green cover has been reduced,” Khandre said. “I appeal to MLAs that if everyone cooperates in fighting against encroachments, then animals coming out of their forest habitats causing a conflict with humans can be reduced,” he said.