<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-legislative-assembly">Karnataka Assembly</a> on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to immediately repeal VB-G RAM G and reinstate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">MGNREGA</a> amid walkout by the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S).</p>.<p>The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, which was accepted by the House today.</p>.<p>Opposition Leader R Ashoka said the party opposes the resolution moved by the ruling Congress and supports the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).</p>.<p>He also reiterated his party’s demand that Excise Minister R B Timmapur should resign as there was a large scale corruption to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore in the Excise Department.</p>.BJP violating rights of poor with VB-G-RAM-G Act: H C Mahadevappa.<p>The BJP leader on Tuesday alleged that the scam money was used for funding Congress in the poll-bound states.</p>.<p>The BJP had on Tuesday staged an overnight agitation inside the Karnataka Assembly, which continued throughout Wednesday.</p>.<p>The party raised slogans in the Assembly disrupting the proceedings demanding Timmapur’s resignation.</p>.<p>After passing the resolution on VB-G RAM G, Speaker U T Khader adjourned the House sine die. </p>