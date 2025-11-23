<p>Bengaluru: The accused spent 3 months mapping, shadowing and rehearsing the movement of the CMS Info Systems . They chose Wednesday (Nov 19) as the day to strike — when cash replenishment in multiple ATMs is typically at its peak. </p>.<p>The police told DH that the suspects even did a 2-week recce of the area.</p>.<p>The gang conducted multiple dry runs, trailing the cash-van along its daily replenishment circuit across south Bengaluru. The suspects allegedly noted exact halt points, crew’s break timings, blind spots and low-surveillance stretches, eventually identifying junctions most vulnerable.</p>.Bengaluru researchers achieve breakthrough in converting waste heat to power.<p>They refrained from using mobile phones during the heist to avoid detection. They used an internet calling App and switched languages mid-conversation to confuse potential witnesses and delay profiling. </p>.<p>More than two vehicles were used and their number plates changed frequently to throw cops off their trail. Non-serialised currency was stolen, making post-crime tracing nearly impossible. The accused also relied on real-time media updates, which briefly risked exposing early police leads. Constable Naik is said to have played a key role in supervising the entire operation. </p>