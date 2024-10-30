Bengaluru hospitals gear up for Deepavali-related accident calls

<p>Bengaluru: City hospitals have ramped up measures to handle potential accidents during Deepavali, including stocking additional dressing supplies and setting up separate units for firecracker burn cases.</p><p>Burn and eye injuries are most often treated at Minto and Victoria hospitals.</p><p>At Victoria, the Mahabodhi Burns Centre has a dedicated block for firecracker injuries, equipped with essential supplies and a plastic surgery unit for acute care. Separate cabins and beds are designated to prevent cross-contamination, with extra dressing materials, antibiotics, and fluids on hand.</p><p>At Minto, a team of doctors will be on standby around the clock to treat eye injuries, with a specialised ward for firecracker injuries, offering 20 beds for adults and 15 for children.</p><p>Dr Kemparaju T, Medical Superintendent of Bowring Hospital, stated that a doctor roster has been set to ensure 24/7 assistance for burn victims. Ten to 15 beds, including ICU beds, have been reserved for admissions, and ambulances are ready to transport severe cases to Minto Hospital.</p>.18-year-old suffers eye injury after being hit by stray cracker in Bengaluru .<p>Similarly, private hospitals perform initial assessments to evaluate burn severity, wound status, and fluid loss, administering antibiotics and primary care before transferring patients to specialised burn wards.</p><p>Dr Rajashekar YL, founder of Shekar Eye Hospital, said typical cases during the festival include burn injuries, concussions, and chemical or penetrative eye injuries. These are managed by dedicated teams.</p><p>"Over the past three years, we have treated at least 50 patients, with 15 moderate to severe cases, often affecting bystanders or travellers. Precautions are essential, and firecrackers should be lit in open spaces to avoid harm,” he noted.</p>