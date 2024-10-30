Home
Bengaluru hospitals gear up for Deepavali-related accident calls

At Victoria, the Mahabodhi Burns Centre has a dedicated block for firecracker injuries, equipped with essential supplies and a plastic surgery unit for acute care.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 15:49 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 15:49 IST
