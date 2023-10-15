Bengaluru: In tech city, many areas remain 'out of reach'

While connectivity issues in newly developed areas and outskirts could be owing to the lack of infrastructure, network issues in the heart of the city can be attributed to two major reasons, an official from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) explained. "One, in thickly populated areas and areas where buildings are constructed close to each other, there is a problem since the operators are not able to match the demand. However, in open spaces in the heart of the city, the problem is that the infrastructure providers have restricted access to defence areas," the official explained.