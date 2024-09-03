Bengaluru intern informs CEO he is quitting after his AI startup received funding

It is often said that this generation is sharper and cleverer than the previous one and is surpassing its predecessor in all walks of life. Staying to true to this sentiment, an intern in Bengaluru handed in his resignation to the CEO after his own startup received funding.
Karthik Sridharan, the CEO of Flexiple shared a screenshot on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which became a topic of debate for many users, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
The CEO shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and the intern. Sridharan asked the intern why he didn't show up for work on Friday. The intern replied by saying that he took the day off to meet with a venture capitalist and his AI startup had received funding. Thus, he no longer needed a internship.
Sridharan took to X to share this unique turn of events. In the post he shared the screenshot of the conversation and captioned it saying, "This only happens in Bangalore."
After the post went viral, the comments section was flooded with mixed reactions. While some applauded the intern for receiving his funding and wished him well for the future, others were disappointed at the way he informed the boss.
Many stated that the intern needed to learn better 'communication skills'
One user stated, "I think this is disrespectful to some extent but understandable.”
Another user commented by saying, "Glad for the kid! Just hope someone guides him to get better at communications as well."
However one user joked by saying, "I guess that internship was just the warm-up!"
Bengaluru is known to be the startup hub of India, according to Startup Genome's Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024. It ranks above both Delhi and Mumbai in terms of providing an environment for startup growth.
Published 03 September 2024, 10:52 IST