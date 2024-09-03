Bengaluru intern informs CEO he is quitting after his AI startup received funding

It is often said that this generation is sharper and cleverer than the previous one and is surpassing its predecessor in all walks of life. Staying to true to this sentiment, an intern in Bengaluru handed in his resignation to the CEO after his own startup received funding.

Karthik Sridharan, the CEO of Flexiple shared a screenshot on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which became a topic of debate for many users, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The CEO shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and the intern. Sridharan asked the intern why he didn't show up for work on Friday. The intern replied by saying that he took the day off to meet with a venture capitalist and his AI startup had received funding. Thus, he no longer needed a internship.