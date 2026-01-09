<p>Bengaluru: A private immigration consultancy and its directors have been booked for allegedly cheating a job seeker of Rs 4.78 lakh by promising overseas employment and a work visa in Armenia, but failing to deliver either and refusing to refund the money.</p>.<p>The HSR Layout police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Morganvij Immigration Services Pvt Ltd and its directors.</p>.<p>The case comes months after the Protector of Emigrants (PoE) office cracked down on two unlicensed immigration consultancies, including Morganvij, for allegedly running fraudulent overseas recruitment programmes in September last year.</p>.<p>According to the police, the complainant, Suresh Kumar, 33, was approached in April 2025 by representatives of Morganvij, who claimed they could secure him a job as a warehouse coordinator in Armenia with a monthly salary of Rs 1.20 lakh. The firm allegedly assured him of job placement, work visa, accommodation and food, and demanded Rs 4.78 lakh as processing fees.</p>.<p>Kumar reportedly made multiple payments between May and July 2025 through UPI and cash to the firm’s representatives and directors, including Tulasi, Vijayalakshmi, Pavitra, Naga Charan and Nithin Shankar. He was later provided with an e-visa and air tickets and instructed to travel to Armenia.</p>.Man who abducted, murdered girl in Bengaluru's Whitefield held in Odisha.<p>However, upon reaching Armenia, Kumar allegedly discovered that there was no job, no valid work visa and no company or employer tie-up linked to the firm. He subsequently approached officials at the Indian Embassy, who informed him that the visa issued was a tourist visa and that he was not permitted to work in the country.</p>.<p>After returning to India, Kumar approached the firm on August 26 seeking a refund. The accused allegedly refused to return the money and threatened him.</p>.<p>Police said that earlier inspections by the PoE found Morganvij engaged in illegal overseas recruitment activities under the pretext of arranging jobs in countries such as the UAE, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.</p>.<p>The accused are suspected to have cheated several others in a similar manner. A case has been registered for cheating and criminal intimidation, and further investigation is under way.</p>.<p><strong>'False visa, false job’</strong></p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Suresh Kumar, a native of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, said he quit his job in Bengaluru, where he earned Rs 50,000 a month, trusting the firm’s assurances.</p>.<p>“After reaching Armenia, I realised there was no job and no company. I was made to stay in a small, dirty room with 12 to 15 people and no food or support. Even the local PG owner told me I had been cheated,” he said.</p>.<p>Kumar said embassy officials told him the e-visa was illegally obtained and advised him to return to India and lodge a complaint.</p>.<p>“I was stranded there for nearly 20 days and had to borrow money again from my parents to come back,” he said, adding that at least five others were sent abroad on similar false promises.</p>