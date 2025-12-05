<p>Bengaluru: K C General Hospital, Malleswaram, has installed a CBNAAT (Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) machine to enhance its tuberculosis diagnostic capabilities.</p>.<p>Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated the facility on Thursday.</p>.<p>The machine, donated by Syngenta India Pvt Ltd under its CSR initiative, is one of seven handed over to the state government.</p>.BEML to roll out Namma Metro's Pink Line prototype train today.<p>The minister said CBNAAT provides faster and more sensitive results than routine microscopy, delivering TB confirmation in just 90 minutes even when the bacterial load is low.</p>.<p>He urged individuals with persistent symptoms to make use of the upgraded service.</p>