<p>Bengaluru: Mangaluru-based Mukka Proteins Limited has secured a Rs 475-crore contract from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) for treating and disposing of legacy leachate accumulated at the Mittaganahalli and Kannur landfill sites.</p>.<p>The four-year project is considered one of the largest contracts awarded by the state agency.</p>.<p>In a regulatory filing, the company said it received the work order on Wednesday, nearly a month after the proposal was approved by the state cabinet.</p>.<p>Mukka Proteins had reportedly quoted Rs 1.65 per litre to treat approximately 2,878.13 million litres of hazardous leachate.</p>.<p>The project is being funded under the 15th Finance Commission, Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, and penalties imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). It was conceptualised after untreated leachate stored in abandoned stone quarries began overflowing and contaminating two waterbodies, triggering protests from villagers and the Kannur panchayat.</p>.<p>Despite the high investment, officials believe the initiative will help reclaim a large stretch of land while addressing major environmental concerns.</p>