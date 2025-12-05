Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mangaluru-based Mukka Proteins bags Rs 475 crore BSWML order

Mukka Proteins had reportedly quoted Rs 1.65 per litre to treat approximately 2,878.13 million litres of hazardous leachate.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 20:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 20:17 IST
Karnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us